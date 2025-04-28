Atlanta Falcons
How do you grade the Falcons’ NFL draft performance?

Atlanta Falcons first round draft pick Jalon Walker, of Georgia, speaks to the members of the media during the Atlanta Falcons introductory press conference at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. Linebacker Jalon Walker, from Georgia, was selected by the Falcons with the 15th pick in the first round. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By AJC Sports
4 minutes ago

The AJC’s Falcons beat reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter gave the Falcons a C-minus for their work in the NFL draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. graded them slightly higher, with a C.

Let us hear from you with your grade for the Falcons. Are you in love with their picks enough to give them an A, or were you unimpressed and you think that grade is way too high? Where do you land? Look at this poll and give us your view.

