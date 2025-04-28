How do you grade the Falcons’ NFL draft performance?

The AJC’s Falcons beat reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter gave the Falcons a C-minus for their work in the NFL draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. graded them slightly higher, with a C.
Let us hear from you with your grade for the Falcons. Are you in love with their picks enough to give them an A, or were you unimpressed and you think that grade is way too high? Where do you land? Look at this poll and give us your view.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Report card: ESPN’S Mel Kiper gave the Falcons a ‘C’ as his NFL draft grade
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper gave the Falcons a C grade for their draft picks.
Falcons’ Terry Fontenot on eve of NFL draft: ‘We’re going to make this team better’
It’s go time for the Atlanta Falcons, who have the 15th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Featured
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry
Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.
TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all
Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.
Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush
The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.