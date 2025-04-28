Before the forfeits, Mullis’ 42-11 record with three region titles and three state semifinals appearances was the best four-year run in school history. Mullis, a Bleckley County native, joined Appling County’s staff in 2020 as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

The GHSA ruled Appling County used an eligible player during the 2024 season. According to GHSA records obtained by the AJC, the player transferred from a Florida school Feb. 29, 2024, days after participating in a camp at which a newly hired Appling County assistant coach, former NFL player Ian Silberman, was an instructor.

According to GHSA bylaw 1.72, an athlete who changes schools is ineligible for one year if he follows a former coach to his new school. That coach may include someone who runs a sports camp or clinic.

Appling County was fined $2,000 for recruiting and undue influence and $1,000 for allowing an ineligible transfer student to participate, according to the GHSA.

Appling County’s record went from 10-4 to 0-14. The 10 forfeited victories are tied for the most in GHSA history, matched only by Waycross in 1990 and Brunswick in 1994.