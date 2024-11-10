Sports Daily: Rivals or nah?

But the point stands. And (surprise!) leads us straight into a debate.

Quick links: Braves roster projection | Tech comes up short | KSU advances | Service set for Westminster coach

I DON’T KNOW, MAYBE?

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Atlanta United wasn’t really supposed to make the playoffs last year. Then it did.

And then it ousted Inter Miami FC, the record-breaking, GOAT-boasting group from Fort Lauderdale, in a best-of-three showdown.

Those matches weren’t the first stressful showdowns between the two teams. United’s own website calls the matchup “a fixture that has grown fiercer by the match” — a trend set to continue when Miami, Lionel Messi and crew visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday night.

But … is there hatred there? Is it palpable (and perpetual) enough to fuel a proper rivalry?

I asked United beat reporter and resident soccer genius Doug Roberson to weigh in.

He quickly pointed out that he’s working on a story about the “Old Firm,” the matchup between Scottish clubs Celtic and Rangers. Those two have played 444 times.

🗣️ “That’s a rivalry,” Doug said. “Atlanta United is in its ninth season. I know MLS wants to generate ‘rivalries.’ I know some in various media fields want there to be ‘rivalries.’ But, in my opinion, you can’t slap that word on it and make it so.”

Feels a little bit like you’re calling me out! But please continue.

🗣️ “Rivalries involve a series of high-stakes matches, or numerous impactful moments and memories, over years. So, are Atlanta United and Inter Miami on their way to becoming rivals? If they keep meeting in the playoffs, then yes, it can one day become a rivalry.”

Solid and sensible points.

Nevertheless, I wondered: Is Doug just being a dork? A purist? A stick in the mud?

We’re talking about a Miami crew that not only has Messi (the aforementioned GOAT) but the legendary Luis Suarez, plus beloved former Atlantan Josef Martinez. United’s only lost once in their last six head-to-heads. It stole Chris Henderson, its new sporting director, from Miami pretty shortly after last season’s stunning playoff performance.

Doesn’t all that extra juice count for anything?

Apparently not.

I asked my boss Eric, a certified United liker, to rank its rivalries. He said “Orlando.” The end.

That actually echoes this semi-recent poll, which found 55% of United fans calling out the squad from Mickey Mouse Town first and foremost. Charlotte and New York Red Bulls got much smaller numbers.

Miami didn’t even register.

So … fine. I’ll take the L for a misguided thesis. But rivalry or not, the Benz’ll be bouncing this weekend.

Make sure to follow Doug Roberson on X, Bluesky and Instagram — then check out more soccer coverage below.

MMM, FOOD

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Let’s face it: The new “food hall” at Truist Park is … just a slightly reimagined version of a typical stadium restaurant setup. But that doesn’t mean it won’t taste good!

In fact, freshly announced tenants for the “Outfield Market” include NFA Burger (legendary Dunwoody gas station spot) and Fred’s Meat & Bread (the best cheesesteak in Atlanta; sorry, Woody’s!). Another stall will benefit Giving Kitchen, the nonprofit that helps struggling local food workers.

We love to see it.

👀 On an actual baseball-related note: Beat writer Justin Toscano came through with his first opening day roster projection. You’ll wanna familiarize yourself with that bullpen, in particular.

COACH SPOON COMING SOON

I’d encourage you to spend a little time with this story about former Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon — who lost a child last summer but found new hope through coaching.

He’s taking over the football program at Pace Academy.

🙏 “Just being in the gym with those kids fulfilled me,” Weatherspoon said. “I lost a baby last year, but I’m gaining many more babies. I’m so excited about it.”

MORE SHORT KINGS

Credit: AJC file photo Credit: AJC file photo

Ran out of space in Thursday’s newsletter, but I did want to revisit some of y’all’s suggestions for additional “short kings” of Atlanta sports. Because remembering guys is fun. And remembering tiny guys is even better!

👑 Tom suggested Georgia Tech’s “Microchip Backfield” of the mid-80s, which featured shorter fellas like Jerry Mays and Malcolm King.

👑 Robert vouched for Charlie Criss, who he called “Spud before Spud.” The 5-foot-8 point guard averaged about 8 points per game for the Hawks in the late ‘70s.

👑 Our friend Michelle pointed to former United star Ezequiel Barco (5-foot-5!) and recent Falcon Olamide Zaccheaus (a 5-foot-8 receiver!), as well as my personal favorite: Tim Dwight, the diminutive and electrifying Falcons kick returner of the late ‘90s.

Fun fact: Some folks called Dwight “White Lightning,” because he was white and fast. My nickname on the AJC softball team is also “White Lightning.” But in more of a “haha, call the big guy Tiny” sort of way.

WEEKEND WATCH PARTY

🏀 Tonight: The streaking Hawks — who columnist Michael Cunningham says may make the “real” playoffs after all — host the Clippers to end their six-game homestand. Watch at 7:30 on FanDuel Sports Southeast.

⚾ Saturday: The Braves’ 1:05 p.m. spring game against the Red Sox airs on FanDuel. Their 6:05 p.m. game against the Twins airs on Peachtree TV.

📝 Sunday: In addition to the aforementioned United match (7 p.m. on AppleTV), you’ll wanna watch the NCAA Tournament selection show (6 p.m. on CBS) to see where Georgia lands.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Chris Carlson/AP Credit: Chris Carlson/AP

Georgia Tech men’s basketball started fast but couldn’t hold off top-seeded Duke in the ACC Tournament on Thursday, even after Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg left with an ankle injury. The Jackets lost 78-70.

They won’t make the NCAA Tournament, but could opt into other postseason opportunities.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

You know, I don't really take any satisfaction when it comes to losing, regardless if it was the last game or not, regardless if Duke was the No. 1 team or not. There's no real satisfaction there with going out with a loss. But I'm happy that we did fight, and we brought a lot of effort tonight. - Tech guard Lance Terry

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.