Braves opening-day roster projection: Which 26 players will suit up in San Diego?

The biggest reminder here, for anyone who forget: Ronald Acuña Jr. (rehab after ACL surgery) and Spencer Strider (rehab from elbow surgery) won’t be on the initial roster as they finish making their way back from their respective operations. The Braves, though, shouldn’t be without them for too long.

It would be reasonable to expect the Braves to alert players on whether they made the team before the club travels to Phoenix for two exhibition games against the Cubs ahead of the opener. Thus, we shouldn’t have to wait too long before we have answers.

Here’s how this roster could shape up as we look ahead to the Braves’ opening-day game against the Padres at Petco Park.

Infielders

Matt Olson

Austin Riley

Ozzie Albies

Orlando Arcia

Nick Allen

The first four are obvious. I went with Allen for the utility infield role because Braves manager Brian Snitker has raved about Allen’s defense. My logic is that because the Braves’ regulars play daily and Snitker often won’t pinch-hit them, the club can maximize that bench role by adding the best glove. It seems the Braves believe Allen can play shortstop well. Allen makes it over Luke Williams and Nacho Alvarez Jr.

Catchers

Drake Baldwin

Chadwick Tromp

When the Braves declined Travis d’Arnaud’s option, it was clear they expected Sean Murphy to catch a majority of the games. But who would be the backup behind him? It initially appeared that Chadwick Tromp had the inside track. Thus, I’ve included Tromp in this projection. Tromp is out of minor-league options, so he’d be exposed to waivers if he doesn’t break camp with the club.

I went with Baldwin as well because this seems like the perfect spot for him. Had Murphy (cracked left rib) stayed healthy, Baldwin still would’ve been close to debuting with Atlanta. Now, the Braves can get him a bit of experience before Murphy returns. If this happens, the question becomes: Would the Braves keep Baldwin over Tromp when Murphy returns?

Outfielders

Michael Harris II

Jurickson Profar

Jarred Kelenic

Bryan De La Cruz

Eli White

Remember, no Acuña. So it’ll be Harris in center field and Profar in left field. (Profar has said he expects to be ready in time to face his former team.) In right field, Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz likely will platoon.

To be clear, Eli White, like Allen, is a utility piece. He’s played some infield this spring. I threw him in with the outfielders so I could keep it simple for you by not adding a “utility” category. White is a good option for the team because of positional versatility and speed. He can be a defensive replacement and a pinch-runner. The Braves won’t need his bat, though he’s not a complete zero at the plate.

Designated hitter

Marcell Ozuna

That was easy.

Starting rotation

Chris Sale

Reynaldo López

Spencer Schwellenbach

Ian Anderson

Grant Holmes

I still think Ian Anderson, barring anything unforeseen, opens the season in the rotation. With Strider not on track to be on the opening-day roster, it makes sense to give Anderson a shot. He did his Tommy John rehab with the Braves, who fondly remember how he performed for them earlier in his career. It might be too early to cut bait there, especially because the alternative is someone like AJ Smith-Shawver. Maybe Smith-Shawver ends up being the better option for the Braves, but they can figure that out later. Anderson is out of minor-league options, so the Braves would need to place him on waivers if they don’t put him on the team.

Bullpen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

RHP Pierce Johnson

LHP Dylan Lee

LHP Aaron Bummer

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Enyel De Los Santos

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Angel Perdomo

This is the most interesting situation left in camp. A year ago, we could project almost the entire bullpen before camp even opened because the Braves had money committed to those relievers. Now? Not so much. There are interesting battles that include some intriguing nonroster invitees.

Iglesias, Johnson, Lee and Bummer are locks. After that? Well, there’s some debate.

On Thursday in Clearwater, Anderson Pilar allowed four runs in the first inning — his lone frame of work — against the Phillies’ “A” lineup. He gave up a home run, a double and a two-run triple, and issued a walk. Yes, this is only one game, but it’s fair to mention that it’s the stiffest competition Pilar has faced this spring. He’d been pitching toward the end of spring games, which means he’s mostly faced minor leaguers. He’s a Rule 5 pick so if the Braves don’t carry him on their 26-man roster, they must expose him to waivers or trade him — or perhaps work out a trade with the Marlins, his original club, for his full rights. Tough to put him on the projection right now.

In that same game, De Los Santos, a nonroster invitee, struck out the side against the middle of the Phillies’ order in his first inning of work, then allowed two runs over the next inning. He’s given up two runs over 6⅔ innings in spring games, with seven strikeouts and one walk. To be more specific: He had struck out seven of the first 16 batters he faced before finally surrendering a run. He’s having a great spring and I put him on my projection.

On Monday, Diekman, another nonroster reliever, allowed two runs over an inning against Baltimore. But before that, the veteran had thrown 5⅓ scoreless frames in spring contests. He has a lengthy track record and could be a nice add to this bullpen. I have him on there for now.

After the Braves signed Farmer to a minor-league deal, Snitker seemed excited. He said Farmer could perform a multi-inning role. That, to me, is the primary reason the Georgia Tech grad and Conyers native will make the club. He gives Snitker length. He’s had a decent spring so far, though the three-run homer he gave up Thursday didn’t help his numbers.

The tough one for me is Perdomo. If he’s healthy, it’s difficult to see the Braves leaving him off the roster considering they signed him to a split deal in 2024 as he rehabbed with them. You’d think they’d give him a shot, which is why I put him on my projection. He hasn’t blown anyone away this spring, but he’s allowed two runs over six innings, and he’s 6-foot-8, an appetizing trait for a lefty.

Hector Neris, recently signed to a minor-league deal by the Braves, has thrown live batting practice at camp. He’s expected to be ready for the start of the season, but it’s difficult for me to put him on my projection at this moment because he hasn’t pitched in a spring game. I wouldn’t be surprised if he makes the team — I just don’t have enough info yet to predict as much.

To this point, Daysbel Hernández hasn’t had a great spring. It seemed the Braves hoped he’d take the next step and be part of their bullpen, but he still has options. It could make sense to start him at Triple-A Gwinnett to keep an extra nonroster guy, which would give the organization more depth.

The Braves likely will have a lot of churn in the bullpen this season. The group could look much different in two months, let alone six.

The Braves still have time to make their final decisions on the bullpen. They don’t depart for Phoenix until after their final Florida spring game March 23. A lot could change between now and then.

Keep this in mind, too: Braves president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos could add to the bullpen before opening day.