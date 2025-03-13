Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Bulldogs exit SEC Tournament quickly with loss to Oklahoma

Credit: AP

Georgia guard Tyrin Lawrence (7) walks back to the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. The Bulldogs lost 81-75. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By
48 minutes ago

NASHVILLE — Oklahoma star Jeremiah Fears proved too hot for Georgia to handle in the SEC Tournament Wednesday night.

The Sooners solidified their NCAA Tournament bid status with an 81-75 victory as Fears, a projected first-round NBA pick, went off for 29 points.

Fears scored eight straight points to spearhead a pivotal 16-0 Oklahoma run that left UGA down 10 — 74-64 — with 2:55 left.

Asa Newell, Georgia’s own projected first-round NBA pick, recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 21 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, while Silas Demary Jr. scored a team-high 24 points including a career-high five 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs return to Athens awaiting their first NCAA Tournament bid in 10 years after winning four of their last five games for a 20-12 record.

The 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship selection show will air at 6 p.m. on Sunday on CBS.

Georgia was projected as a No. 9 seed entering the game with Oklahoma in ESPN’s “Bracketology,” hypothetically slotted against No. 8 seed Memphis in a Midwest Region game in Indianapolis.

The late Wednesday night game in Bridgestone Arena featured 10 lead changes and saw Georgia in command with a 64-58 lead with 8:26 left before the explosive Fears erupted for Oklahoma (20-12).

Fears, a 6-foot-4 guard scored six of his eight straight points on drives to spark the 16-0 outburst that proved too much for UGA to overcome.

Oklahoma held a 43-39 lead at intermission after a half of runs, able to overcome Demary Jr.’s 14 first-half points and Newell’s productive nine points and seven rebounds through the first 20 minutes.

The Bulldogs bolted out to a 5-point lead early, 8-3, and led by as many as six in the first half when Demary Jr. went on his own 6-0 run to make it 20-14 with a 3-pointer at the 12:08 mark.

The Sooners answered, scoring 18 of the next 24 points to take a 32-26 lead, Fears heating up for 11 points in a one minute, 56-second span.

UGA reclaimed the lead briefly with a 7-0 spurt fueled by two Blue Cain (17 points) drives and a Demary Jr. trey, but Oklahoma came back with a 9-0 run before Tyrin Lawrence hit a bucket for the final points of the half, drawing Georgia back within four at the break.

Georgia center Somto Cyril, left, sits on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. The Bulldogs lost 81-75.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

