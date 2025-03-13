Bulldogs exit SEC Tournament quickly with loss to Oklahoma

Asa Newell, Georgia’s own projected first-round NBA pick, recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 21 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, while Silas Demary Jr. scored a team-high 24 points including a career-high five 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs return to Athens awaiting their first NCAA Tournament bid in 10 years after winning four of their last five games for a 20-12 record.

The 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship selection show will air at 6 p.m. on Sunday on CBS.

Georgia was projected as a No. 9 seed entering the game with Oklahoma in ESPN’s “Bracketology,” hypothetically slotted against No. 8 seed Memphis in a Midwest Region game in Indianapolis.

The late Wednesday night game in Bridgestone Arena featured 10 lead changes and saw Georgia in command with a 64-58 lead with 8:26 left before the explosive Fears erupted for Oklahoma (20-12).

Fears, a 6-foot-4 guard scored six of his eight straight points on drives to spark the 16-0 outburst that proved too much for UGA to overcome.

Oklahoma held a 43-39 lead at intermission after a half of runs, able to overcome Demary Jr.’s 14 first-half points and Newell’s productive nine points and seven rebounds through the first 20 minutes.

The Bulldogs bolted out to a 5-point lead early, 8-3, and led by as many as six in the first half when Demary Jr. went on his own 6-0 run to make it 20-14 with a 3-pointer at the 12:08 mark.

The Sooners answered, scoring 18 of the next 24 points to take a 32-26 lead, Fears heating up for 11 points in a one minute, 56-second span.

UGA reclaimed the lead briefly with a 7-0 spurt fueled by two Blue Cain (17 points) drives and a Demary Jr. trey, but Oklahoma came back with a 9-0 run before Tyrin Lawrence hit a bucket for the final points of the half, drawing Georgia back within four at the break.