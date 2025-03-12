Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami

Miami has scored seven goals, led by Telasco Segovia’s three.

What does it mean? Atlanta United has been shut out in three consecutive matches only once. That happened at the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando. The problem for Atlanta United is it may be without striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, who went into concussion protocol Monday, and will be without striker Jamal Thiare, who gave Miami fits in last year’s playoff series, because of a quadriceps injury.

Expected goals

Atlanta United has 3.4 expected goals this season. Vancouver leads with 6.4, according to fbref.com.

Miami has 4.9 expected goals this season. New England is last with 1.1.

What does it mean? Atlanta United has scored as many goals as it should have. Miami has scored more than it should have, but that’s not a surprise because no team scored more goals than it should have in MLS history than Miami last year (plus-25).

Goals allowed

Atlanta United has allowed four goals. St. Louis is first with zero goals allowed.

Miami has allowed three goals. Toronto is last with eight goals allowed.

What does it mean? Atlanta United is coming off its first shutout this season. It didn’t allow the Red Bulls a shot on goal for the eighth time in franchise history.

Expected goals allowed

Atlanta United has 4.3 expected goals allowed. Austin leads with 1.8.

Miami has 2.1 expected goal allowed. Chicago is last with 7.0.

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s defense isn’t allowing any low-percentage goals. Neither is Miami.

Key passes

Atlanta United has 32 key passes, seventh most in the league. Vancouver leads (38).

Miami has 21 key passes. Houston is last (12).

What does it mean? Thirty-two key passes in three matches is a lot of chances created. Three goals from those chances is a ratio that Deila will want to see improve.

Shots

Atlanta United has 42 shots, fourth most in the league. Vancouver leads (52).

Miami has taken 29 shots. Houston is last (21).

What does it mean? After being shutout in back-to-back matches, the number of shots doesn’t seem to matter for Atlanta United.

Shots on goal

Atlanta United has 19 shots on goal, tied for second most. Vancouver and Seattle lead (21).

Miami has 14 shots on goal. New England is last (4).

What does it mean? Three goals from 19 shots on goal could be better. Miami’s production of seven goals from 14 shots on goal is very efficient.

Shots allowed and shots on goal allowed

Atlanta United has allowed 30 shots, 11 on goal. Columbus and Austin lead in shots allowed (20) and Vancouver leads in shot on goal allowed (6).

Miami has allowed 24 shots, seven on goal. Portland has allowed the most shots (57) and shots on goal (24).

What does it mean? It could be another low-scoring match Sunday.

