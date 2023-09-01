Woodbury Flint River darts by Atlanta Cross Keys

By Sports Bot
38 minutes ago
Woodbury Flint River dismissed Atlanta Cross Keys by a 41-3 count in Georgia high school football on Aug. 31.

The first quarter gave Woodbury Flint River a 34-0 lead over Atlanta Cross Keys.

Woodbury Flint River pulled to a 41-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Atlanta Cross Keys faced off against Marietta Walker and Woodbury Flint River took on Valdosta Georgia Christian on Aug. 18 at Woodbury Flint River Academy.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

