Woodbury Flint River darts by Atlanta Cross Keys

Woodbury Flint River dismissed Atlanta Cross Keys by a 41-3 count in Georgia high school football on Aug. 31.

The first quarter gave Woodbury Flint River a 34-0 lead over Atlanta Cross Keys.

Woodbury Flint River pulled to a 41-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Atlanta Cross Keys faced off against Marietta Walker and Woodbury Flint River took on Valdosta Georgia Christian on Aug. 18 at Woodbury Flint River Academy.

