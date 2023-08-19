Woodbury Flint River comes from behind to stop Valdosta Georgia Christian

Woodbury Flint River fought back from a slow start and rolled to 43-14 win over Valdosta Georgia Christian at Woodbury Flint River Academy on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Valdosta Georgia Christian started on steady ground by forging a 7-5 lead over Woodbury Flint River at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense thundered in front for a 37-7 lead over the Generals at the intermission.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Valdosta Georgia Christian fought to within 43-14.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

