Watkinsville Oconee County smashes through Adairsville

Watkinsville Oconee County’s river of points eventually washed away Adairsville in a 45-20 cavalcade in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Watkinsville Oconee County opened with a 10-0 advantage over Adairsville through the first quarter.
The Warriors’ offense struck in front for a 24-0 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
Watkinsville Oconee County charged to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Warriors would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on November 4, Adairsville faced off against Dalton Coahulla Creek and Watkinsville Oconee County took on Carnesville Franklin County on November 4 at Carnesville Franklin County High School. For more, click here.
