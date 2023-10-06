Vidalia crushes Reidsville Tattnall County

Vidalia handled Reidsville Tattnall County 29-7 in an impressive showing on Oct. 5 in Georgia football.

Vidalia charged in front of Reidsville Tattnall County 29-7 to begin the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and fourth quarters.

The last time Reidsville Tattnall County and Vidalia played in a 13-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Reidsville Tattnall County faced off against Lyons Toombs County.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.