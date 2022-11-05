Trenton Dade County finds its footing in sprinting past Rome Armuchee

Rome Armuchee had no answers as Trenton Dade County compiled a 43-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Trenton Dade County opened with a 16-0 advantage over Rome Armuchee through the first quarter.
The Wolverines’ offense pulled in front for a 29-0 lead over the Indians at halftime.
Trenton Dade County breathed fire to a 43-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on October 27, Rome Armuchee faced off against Trion and Trenton Dade County took on Summerville Chattooga on October 21 at Summerville Chattooga High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
