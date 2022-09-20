Tunnel Hill Northwest shrugs off deficit to defeat Lindale Pepperell 46-17

It didn't look good early, but Tunnel Hill Northwest wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 46-17 decision over Lindale Pepperell on Friday on August 19 in Georgia football.
Lindale Pepperell started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Tunnel Hill Northwest at the end of the first quarter.
The Bruins' offense darted in front for a 12-10 lead over the Dragons at the intermission.
Tunnel Hill Northwest charged to a 32-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Bruins outscored the Dragons 14-7 in the fourth quarter.
