Summerville Chattooga holds off Rome Coosa

The start wasn’t the problem for Rome Coosa, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Summerville Chattooga through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense jumped in front for a 16-10 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Summerville Chattooga and Rome Coosa faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Rome Coosa High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Summerville Chattooga faced off against Trion and Rome Coosa took on Trenton Dade County on Oct. 13 at Rome Coosa High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.