Sports

South Atlanta squeezes past Atlanta B.E.S.T

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.
By Sports Bot
33 minutes ago

South Atlanta finally found a way to top Atlanta B.E.S.T 9-7 in Georgia high school baseball action on April 19.

In recent action on April 8, South Atlanta faced off against Kennesaw North Cobb Christian.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia demands Rivian secure, maintain factory site

What Braves ace Spencer Strider said about injury diagnosis, his emotions and more

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

What prison life is like for Todd and Julie Chrisley, the former reality TV stars

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I am desperate:’ Refugee says resettling in Atlanta came with struggles
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Sylvester Worth County thwarts Adel Cook’s quest
32m ago
Hoschton Jackson County allows no points against Snellville Shiloh
32m ago
Homer Banks County earns stressful win over Blairsville Union County
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

At Vinings Lake Church, people reconsider what church means
Celebrate a sweet Vidalia onion season with these recipes
When this sheriff first took office, gas was 39 cents and Nixon was president