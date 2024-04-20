Boys Baseball Roundup – April 19, 2024

Athens Christian survives for narrow win over Tallulah Falls

Athens Christian posted a narrow 4-3 win over Tallulah Falls at Tallulah Falls High on April 19 in Georgia baseball action.

South Atlanta squeezes past Atlanta B.E.S.T

South Atlanta finally found a way to top Atlanta B.E.S.T 9-7 in Georgia high school baseball action on April 19.

In recent action on April 8, South Atlanta faced off against Kennesaw North Cobb Christian.

Buford rides to cruise-control win over Suwanee Collins Hill

Buford scored early and often to roll over Suwanee Collins Hill 7-2 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 19.

Recently on April 15, Suwanee Collins Hill squared off with Hoschton Mill Creek in a baseball game.

Chatsworth North Murray shuts out Chatsworth Murray County

Defense dominated as Chatsworth North Murray pitched a 3-0 shutout of Chatsworth Murray County in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 19.

Gray Jones County darts by Warner Robins

It was a tough night for Warner Robins which was overmatched by Gray Jones County in this 7-2 verdict.

Homer Banks County earns stressful win over Blairsville Union County

Homer Banks County posted a narrow 4-2 win over Blairsville Union County for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Blairsville Union County High on April 19.

Recently on April 8, Blairsville Union County squared off with Commerce East Jackson in a baseball game.

Hoschton Jackson County allows no points against Snellville Shiloh

Hoschton Jackson County’s defense throttled Snellville Shiloh, resulting in a 13-0 shutout for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 19.

Sylvester Worth County thwarts Adel Cook’s quest

Sylvester Worth County knocked off Adel Cook 5-2 in Georgia high school baseball on April 19.

Recently on April 12, Sylvester Worth County squared off with Hazlehurst Jeff Davis in a baseball game.

