Not for the faint of heart: Augusta Aquinas topples Augusta Westside 14-12

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago
X

Augusta Aquinas eventually took victory away from Augusta Westside 14-12 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

The Irish registered a 14-6 advantage at intermission over the Patriots.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Patriots closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Augusta Aquinas and Augusta Westside faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Augusta Westside High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

After Trump and 18 allies surrender, focus shifts to downtown Atlanta courtrooms7h ago

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

INTERACTIVE FEATURE
Compare head shots vs. mug shots for Trump and allies
11h ago

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

UPDATE
The last of 19 defendants in Trump case surrenders at Fulton jail
12h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Black Voices for Trump ex-director Harrison Floyd denied bond in court
7h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Black Voices for Trump ex-director Harrison Floyd denied bond in court
7h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
17h ago
The Latest

Woodstock River Ridge pushes over Marietta Pope 45-31
1h ago
Woodstock Etowah claims tight victory against Canton Cherokee 28-26
1h ago
Woodstock Cherokee Christian allows no points against Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian...
1h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
19h ago
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top