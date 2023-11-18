Macon Georgia Tattnall Square posts win at Bethlehem Christian’s expense

Macon Georgia Tattnall Square knocked off Bethlehem Christian 34-20 on Nov. 17 in Georgia football.
Macon Georgia Tattnall Square opened with a 14-0 advantage over Bethlehem Christian through the first quarter.
The Trojans’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 34-20.
