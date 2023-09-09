Macon Central Fellowship Christian edges past Roberta Crawford County in tough test

Macon Central Fellowship Christian posted a narrow 31-29 win over Roberta Crawford County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Macon Central Fellowship Christian darted in front of Roberta Crawford County 15-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers opened a meager 18-14 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Roberta Crawford County bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 31-29.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

