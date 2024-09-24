List: Top-10 Georgia high school football teams that were unranked in preseason

Cambridge and Ola moved into the rankings for the first time this season. Here are the 25 teams currently ranked that were not ranked in preseason.
Class 6A
3. North Gwinnett (5-0)
6. Collins Hill (5-0)
9. Valdosta (5-0)
10. North Cobb (6-0)
Class 5A
9. Brunswick (4-1)
Class 4A
7. Cedartown (6-0)
8. Eastside (5-0)
9. Cambridge (5-0)
10. Ola (5-0)
Class 3A
2. Peach County (4-1)
4. Northwest Whitfield (5-0)
5. Cherokee Bluff (5-0)
8. Cairo (2-2)
10. Oconee County (2-3)
Class 2A
2. Morgan County (5-0)
9. Sumter County (5-0)
10. Ringgold (4-2)
Class A Division I
4. Fannin County (5-0)
6. Dodge County (5-0)
9. Lamar County (3-1)
Class A Division II
7. Lincoln County (5-0)
9. Metter (3-1)
10. Early County (3-2)
Class 3A-A private
4. Athens Academy (5-0)
5. Lovett (5-0)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author