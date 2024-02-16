Jasper Pickens County bests Dawsonville Dawson County

Jasper Pickens County scored early and often to roll over Dawsonville Dawson County 67-45 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Feb. 15.
Last time Jasper Pickens County and Dawsonville Dawson County played in a 46-37 game on Jan. 26, 2023.
In recent action on Feb. 6, Dawsonville Dawson County faced off against Cleveland White County and Jasper Pickens County took on Oakwood West Hall on Feb. 9 at Oakwood West Hall High School.
