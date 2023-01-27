Jasper Pickens County exhales after close call with Dawsonville Dawson County

With little to no wiggle room, Jasper Pickens County nosed past Dawsonville Dawson County 46-37 in Georgia girls basketball on January 26.
Dawsonville Dawson County started on steady ground by forging a 15-9 lead over Jasper Pickens County at the end of the first quarter.
The Dragons kept a 23-17 half margin at the Tigers’ expense.
Jasper Pickens County moved to a 29-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Dragons added to their advantage with a 17-16 margin in the closing period.
