Jasper Pickens County exhales after close call with Dawsonville Dawson County

Sports
By Sports Bot
22 minutes ago

With little to no wiggle room, Jasper Pickens County nosed past Dawsonville Dawson County 46-37 in Georgia girls basketball on January 26.

Dawsonville Dawson County started on steady ground by forging a 15-9 lead over Jasper Pickens County at the end of the first quarter.

The Dragons kept a 23-17 half margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Jasper Pickens County moved to a 29-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Dragons added to their advantage with a 17-16 margin in the closing period.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

