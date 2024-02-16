Girls Basketball Roundup – February 15, 2024

The Vikings registered a 26-11 advantage at half over the Cougars.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli steamrolled to a 35-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-10 edge.

Jasper Pickens County bests Dawsonville Dawson County

Jasper Pickens County scored early and often to roll over Dawsonville Dawson County 67-45 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Feb. 15.

Last time Jasper Pickens County and Dawsonville Dawson County played in a 46-37 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

Newnan Heritage escapes Perry The Westfield in thin win

Newnan Heritage topped Perry The Westfield 40-37 in a tough tilt on Feb. 15 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Perry The Westfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Newnan Heritage as the first quarter ended.

The Hawks’ offense moved in front for a 28-21 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Perry The Westfield drew within 35-33 in the third quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 5-4 edge.

