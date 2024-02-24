Hartwell Hart County claims tight victory against Dawsonville Dawson County

Hartwell Hart County finally found a way to top Dawsonville Dawson County 48-40 for a Georgia girls basketball victory at Hartwell Hart County High on Feb. 23.
Last season, Dawsonville Dawson County and Hartwell Hart County squared off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Hartwell Hart County High School.
Recently on Feb. 15, Dawsonville Dawson County squared off with Jasper Pickens County in a basketball game.
Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.