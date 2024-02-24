Girls Basketball Roundup – February 23, 2024

Buford recorded a big victory over Suwanee North Gwinnett 71-24 at Suwanee North Gwinnett High on Feb. 23 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Hartwell Hart County claims tight victory against Dawsonville Dawson County

Hartwell Hart County finally found a way to top Dawsonville Dawson County 48-40 for a Georgia girls basketball victory at Hartwell Hart County High on Feb. 23.

Last season, Dawsonville Dawson County and Hartwell Hart County squared off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Hartwell Hart County High School.

Recently on Feb. 15, Dawsonville Dawson County squared off with Jasper Pickens County in a basketball game.

Kathleen Veterans overwhelms Brunswick

Kathleen Veterans dominated from start to finish in an imposing 76-42 win over Brunswick on Feb. 23 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

McDonough Union Grove earns solid win over Statesboro

McDonough Union Grove handed Statesboro a tough 61-43 loss during this Georgia girls high school basketball game on Feb. 23.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Statesboro faced off against Waycross Ware County and McDonough Union Grove took on McDonough Eagles Landing on Feb. 8 at McDonough Eagles Landing High School.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.