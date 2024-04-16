High School Sports

Familiar faces begin state tennis playoffs

All 16 champions from 2023 have a chance to defend titles
Lakeside's Julian Santucci won his No. 1 singles match to help the Vikings sweep Thomas County Central in the first round.

Credit: Mark Grock

Credit: Mark Grock

By
48 minutes ago

The GSHA state tennis tournaments begin this week with the ultimate goal to reach the championships on May 11 at the Rome Tennis Center.

Each of the defending state champions have qualified for the postseason.

In boys competition, six of the eight reigning state champions won their region tournament -- Lambert (Class 7A), Johns Creek (6A), Greater Atlanta Christian (5A), Westminster (4A), Wesleyan (3A), Mount Paran Christian (2A).

Atlanta International (Class A Division I) and Lake Oconee Academy (Class A Division II) reached the state playoffs but did not prevail in their region tournaments. Atlanta International finished fourth in Region 6. Lake Oconee Academy finished second to Aquinas in Region 8.

In girls competition, six of the eight defending champions won their region title -- Walton (7A), Marist (6A), Pace Academy (4A), Wesleyan (3A), Jeff Davis (2A), Darlington (Class A Division I).

Northview (5A) and Christian Heritage (Class A Division II) also qualified, but not as their region champion. Northview finished fourth in Region 6; the Titan were a No. 3 seed from their region last year and won the state championship. Christian Heritage was second in Region 7, losing to Bowdon.

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Credit: AP

