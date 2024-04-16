Familiar faces begin state tennis playoffs

The GSHA state tennis tournaments begin this week with the ultimate goal to reach the championships on May 11 at the Rome Tennis Center.
Each of the defending state champions have qualified for the postseason.
In boys competition, six of the eight reigning state champions won their region tournament -- Lambert (Class 7A), Johns Creek (6A), Greater Atlanta Christian (5A), Westminster (4A), Wesleyan (3A), Mount Paran Christian (2A).
Atlanta International (Class A Division I) and Lake Oconee Academy (Class A Division II) reached the state playoffs but did not prevail in their region tournaments. Atlanta International finished fourth in Region 6. Lake Oconee Academy finished second to Aquinas in Region 8.
In girls competition, six of the eight defending champions won their region title -- Walton (7A), Marist (6A), Pace Academy (4A), Wesleyan (3A), Jeff Davis (2A), Darlington (Class A Division I).
Northview (5A) and Christian Heritage (Class A Division II) also qualified, but not as their region champion. Northview finished fourth in Region 6; the Titan were a No. 3 seed from their region last year and won the state championship. Christian Heritage was second in Region 7, losing to Bowdon.
