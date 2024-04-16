Familiar faces begin state tennis playoffs

The GSHA state tennis tournaments begin this week with the ultimate goal to reach the championships on May 11 at the Rome Tennis Center.

Each of the defending state champions have qualified for the postseason.

In boys competition, six of the eight reigning state champions won their region tournament -- Lambert (Class 7A), Johns Creek (6A), Greater Atlanta Christian (5A), Westminster (4A), Wesleyan (3A), Mount Paran Christian (2A).