Baseball blog: 4 No. 1 teams face ranked opponents in round two

Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

31 minutes ago

Four No. 1-ranked baseball teams face other top-10 teams this week as the state tournament enters the second round.

Class 7A’s No. 1 team, Parkview, is at home against No. 8 North Paulding.

In Class 6A, No. 1 Houston County travels to No. 8 Evans.

No. 1 North Cobb Christian of Class A Division I plays No. 7 Callaway at home.

No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian of A Division II is home against No. 6 Whitefield Academy.

Of the state’s 80 top-10 teams, only five failed to get through last week’s first round. Those were No. 9 Mill Creek and No. 10 Carrollton in 7A, No. 9 Gordon Lee in 3A, No. 5 Model in 2A and No. 9 Athens Christian in A Division I.

Cherokee knocked out Mill Creek with a 3-2 Game 3 victory in 11 innings on Friday. Harrison beat Carrollton 1-0 with a combined shutout from William Homan and Craigh Kalkbrenner.

Below are the second-round matchups. Game times can be found on Georgia Dugout Preview.

Class 7A

R4 #3 Grayson at R2 #1 East Coweta

R6 #2 Forsyth Central at R5 #1 Walton [No. 5]

R4 #2 Brookwood [No. 4] at R3 #1 Hillgrove [No. 7]

R6 #3 West Forsyth at R8 #1 Buford [No. 6]

R5 #3 Cherokee at R7 #1 North Gwinnett [No. 3]

R3 #2 North Paulding [No. 8] at R4 #1 Parkview [No. 1]

R8 #3 Dacula at R6 #1 South Forsyth

R3 #3 Harrison at R1 #1 Lowndes [No. 2]

Class 6A

R1 #2 Houston County [No. 1] at R2 #1 Evans [No. 8]

R7 #3 Lassiter at R5 #1 Newnan [No. 5]

R1 #3 Thomas County Central at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R7 #2 Pope at R5 #4 East Paulding

R8 #2 North Forsyth [No. 10] at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity [No. 6]

R2 #3 Glynn Academy [No. 7] at R4 #1 Marist [No. 3]

R8 #3 Habersham Central at R6 #1 Etowah [No. 4]

R2 #2 Brunswick [No. 9] at R1 #1 Tift County [No. 2]

Class 5A

R1 #2 Greenbrier [No. 5] at R2 #1 Ola [No. 3]

R6 #2 Kell [No. 10] at R5 #1 Villa Rica [No. 4]

R1 #3 Coffee [No. 7] at R3 #1 McIntosh [No. 8]

R7 #2 Woodland-Cartersville at R8 #1 Loganville

R8 #2 Jefferson at R7 #1 Cartersville [No. 1]

R2 #3 Locust Grove at R4 #1 Decatur

R8 #3 Flowery Branch at R6 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian [No. 2]

R2 #2 Union Grove [No. 9] at R1 #1 Ware County [No. 6]

Class 4A

R4 #3 Troup at R2 #1 West Laurens

R6 #2 Holy Innocents’ at R5 #1 Lovett [No. 6]

R4 #2 LaGrange [No. 8] at R3 #1 Wayne County [No. 3]

R7 #2 Cedartown at R8 #1 Cherokee Bluff [No. 2]

R8 #2 Seckinger [No. 9] at R7 #1 Heritage-Conyers

R3 #2 Benedictine at R4 #1 Starr’s Mill [No. 1]

R8 #3 North Oconee [No. 5] at R6 #1 Westminster

R2 #2 Perry [No. 3] at R4 #4 Whitewater

Class 3A

R1 #2 Columbus at R2 #1 Mary Persons [No. 7]

R8 #4 Hart County at R7 #3 Wesleyan

R4 #2 Morgan County [No. 5] at R3 #1 Calvary Day [No. 3]

R7 #2 Dawson County at R8 #1 Franklin County [No. 6]

R8 #2 Hebron Christian at R7 #1 Pickens [No. 2]

R2 #3 Peach County at R4 #1 Harlem [No. 1]

R8 #3 Oconee County at R6 #1 Ringgold [No. 4]

R2 #2 Pike County at R1 #1 Thomasville

Class 2A

R3 #4 Brantley County at R1 #2 Worth County [No. 6]

R6 #2 Mount Paran Christian [No. 2] at R5 #1 Redan [No. 4]

R1 #3 Cook at R3 #1 Appling County [No. 10]

R6 #3 Walker at R8 #1 Banks County

R8 #2 Providence Christian at R7 #1 Rockmart [No. 8]

R3 #2 Toombs County at R4 #1 Washington County [No. 9]

R5 #2 Callaway [No. 7] at R6 #1 North Cobb Christian [No. 1]

R3 #3 Pierce County at R1 #1 Jeff Davis [No. 3]

Class A Division I

R1 #2 Bacon County at R2 #1 Bleckley County [No. 5]

R6 #2 Whitefield Academy [No. 6] at R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian [No. 1]

R4 #2 Crawford County [No. 7] at R3 #1 Metter

R6 #3 Weber at R5 #4 Jasper County

R8 #2 Tallulah Falls [No. 4] at R7 #1 Pepperell [No. 3]

R2 #3 Swainsboro at R4 #1 Heard County

R5 #2 Social Circle at R6 #1 King’s Ridge Christian [No. 8]

R2 #2 Dublin at R1 #1 Irwin County [No. 2]

Class A Division II

R1 #2 Miller County at R2 #1 Charlton County [No. 1]

R7 #3 Mount Zion at R5 #1 Johnson County [No. 9]

R4 #2 Wheeler County at R3 #1 ECI

R7 #2 Christian Heritage at R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy [No. 7]

R8 #2 Washington-Wilkes [No. 8] at R7 #1 Bowdon [No. 6]

R3 #2 Jenkins County at R4 #1 Wilcox County [No. 4]

R8 #3 Towns County at R6 #1 Schley County [No. 2]

R2 #2 Lanier County [No. 10] at R1 #1 Baconton [No. 3]

