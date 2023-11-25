Fairburn Creekside overcomes Warner Robins’ lead to earn win

Fairburn Creekside overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 35-14 win against Warner Robins at Warner Robins High on Nov. 24 in Georgia football action.

Warner Robins showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Fairburn Creekside as the first quarter ended.

The Seminoles kept a 20-7 halftime margin at the Demons’ expense.