Quick to score: Atlanta Mt. Vernon takes the win against Macon Georgia Tattnall Square

Macon Georgia Tattnall Square could not climb the hill of an early deficit as Atlanta Mt. Vernon held on to win a 35-34 tilt at Atlanta Mt. Vernon High on September 16 in Georgia football action.
Atlanta Mt. Vernon jumped in front of Macon Georgia Tattnall Square 21-7 to begin the second quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Trojans rallied in the final quarter, but the Mustangs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
