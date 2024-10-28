The life of Amir Abdur-Rahim celebrated: ‘Job well done’

“Amir often said, ‘Job not finished,’” Arianne said. “Well, I’m confident that when he entered heaven’s gates, he was told, ‘Job well done.’”

Those who knew Abdur-Rahim have long spoken glowingly of him. He was viewed as one of the nation’s top up-and-coming coaches. In a short span, Abdur-Rahim turned a dormant KSU program into a powerhouse, transforming a team that was 1-28 just four years earlier into a conference champion and an NCAA Tournament participant.

Abdur-Rahim helped KSU realize its potential. The Convocation Center became an excellent home environment while the Owls ascended to relevance. Abdur-Rahim showed the community what was possible with KSU basketball. And he achieved such in a manner that resonated with those around him.

“It’s impossible not to be moved by the profound impact he had on our lives and our university,” KSU president Kathy S. Schwaig said. “When I think of coach Amir, I think of a man who was always positive, full of energy, and one who walked and lived with intentionality and with contagious momentum that made you want to walk alongside him. He was a beacon of character and integrity. His presence was magnetic, drawing people in with his charisma and infectious enthusiasm. He approached each day with confidence, reminding us all that every moment is an opportunity to inspire and to uplift others.”

Abdur-Rahim became nationally recognized at KSU, though his name was already familiar. He’s the fourth oldest of 13 siblings, but older brother Shareef was the one the basketball world best knew, having had a 12-year NBA career (which included three seasons with the Hawks). Shareef shared a meaningful story Sunday of when he visited Atlanta ahead of that unforgettable March Madness.

“I went to Avis to get my rental car, and I gave the lady at the desk my ID,” Shareef said. “She read my ID, she says, ‘Abdur-Rahim.’ I said, ‘Yes.’ She said, ‘Like the coach.’ I said, ‘Yes, that’s my brother.’ She said, ‘No, you’re his brother.’”

Shareef paused to collect his thoughts before adding: “To have your younger brother that you’d been trying to teach to growing up – they kind of grow up in your shadow. To see him grow to a point where he’s leaving and establishing himself, there’s nothing better than that.”

In his first year at USF, Abdur-Rahim led the Bulls to a program-record 25 wins and a regular-season conference title. He was unanimously named the American Athletic Conference coach of the year. USF people echo every sentiment expressed at KSU during Abdur-Rahim’s time in Cobb county.

“Our top priority (in our coaching search) was to find somebody who could build real, authentic relationships with players,” said Michael Kelly, USF vice president for athletics. “My goodness, did we hit a Freddie Freeman World Series grand slam in terms of that one.”

Abdur-Rahim was a players’ coach and an acclaimed recruiter. His career really began accelerating after he joined Tom Crean’s Georgia staff. Abdur-Rahim, who was previously an assistant at Murray State (2006-11), Charleston (2012-14) and Texas A&M (2014-18), led the recruitment of top prospect Anthony Edwards.

After spending 2018-19 in Athens, Abdur-Rahim eyed the vacant KSU job. He saw a place ripe for a turnaround if the right people were in place.

“We did not want to lose Amir because I knew it’d set us back,” Crean said. “Not because we had Anthony coming in, but because of who (Abdur-Rahim) was. But a sign to me of how much I loved him was that I was not going to do anything to try to hold him back. (Then-Georgia athletic director) Greg McGarity (was OK with approving a raise that would) basically double what (Abdur-Rahim) was going to make at Kennesaw, but I never used it because that’s what he wanted. He wanted to be a head coach. He wanted to come home. He wanted to build in the city he was born and raised in.”

But for all the on-court accolades, Abdur-Rahim was adored more for his character off it. Nearly 20 friends, coaches and former players spoke Sunday night. They shared stories, gave insight into Abdur-Rahim’s mindset and thoughtfulness. They laughed, cried and remained enthusiastic about a man who’d had such a powerful effect.

All the stories created a recurring theme: No matter how long they’d known him, Abdur-Rahim bettered each life. They spoke of his compassion, his faith, his love for his family, his determination, his dedication, his selflessness, his appreciation for anyone crossing his path.

“If you had a relationship with coach, you got better,” KSU Director of Athletics Milton Overton said. “I’m a better man, I’m a better athletic director, because of being around someone who was so genuine, who loves people and who can inspire greatness.”

Former Owls guard Terrell Burden, who starred under Abdur-Rahim and became one of the most accomplished players in program history, shared a letter he’d written Abdur-Rahim a couple months ago. An excerpt: “I could never be thankful for you enough. Not only did you help me with my basketball career and help me get where I am today, you helped me change my approach to life and the way I see things; being where my feet are every day, waking up trying to find my purpose in this world, and enjoying every moment as they come is something I’ll always cherish.”

Before the 2023 ASUN tournament, Abdur-Rahim talked with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about his passion for KSU and the surrounding area. He constantly expressed how important the people were to him. He remembered when KSU was just two buildings. He’d spent time in his youth living about 15 minutes away.

Even though he left for a bigger opportunity – and seemed primed for an even greater one in the nearer future – this was home. Here’s what Abdur-Rahim told The AJC about KSU in February 2023.

“(This season’s success) means a lot to me because it puts a spotlight on our university,” Abdur-Rahim said. “When I took this job, I felt like there was a huge parallel between Kennesaw State and myself personally. It felt like we were (an) up-and-coming university, had a lot of great things to offer. People just don’t know too much about it, right? Because it’s kind of tucked away in the suburbs of Atlanta. You know, before you get here, you have to go past Georgia State, you have to go past Georgia Tech. Obviously, UGA is a big deal in the state.

“The way that it parallels to myself, a lot of times when you hear the last name Abdur-Rahim, the first person you think of is Shareef. Rightfully so. And so, I felt like when we took this job, it was an opportunity for not only Kennesaw State but myself to make a mark. And it’s really cool that we’re able to do it together. So that, more than anything, I think that’s what the season has meant. Just that myself and our university have made a mark in our state, have made a mark in the Southeast. And we’re hoping to make a mark nationally.”

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Future Foundation, a non-profit organization with which Abdur-Rahim was involved.