Working to make 2025 MLB All-Star festivities ‘uniquely Atlanta’

“I think there’s a desire by MLB to have a certain amount of flexibility with how the event becomes uniquely the city that it’s in,” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “In Texas, they had the draft in a very unique venue in Fort Worth, representative of that part of the country in Texas. All kinds of other events that were unique and branded; Texas, the Rangers and Dallas. So for us, I think the takeaway is that we want to make sure we lean in on making this uniquely our event.

“It has to be uniquely Atlanta. That’s an opportunity for us. I wouldn’t say we’re honed in on all the elements that that means, but we have a lot of great ideas and we’re starting to work with MLB. Like I said, they’re really flexible and challenging us to be innovative about our approach to hosting this game and the week. This is a week-long series of events.”

There’s building enthusiasm for the 2025 All-Star game, especially after fans have had to wait longer than expected since Atlanta was supposed to host the 2021 edition.

“Every day for the Braves, it’s exciting,” Atlanta Sports Council president Dan Corso said. “It’s always a great experience inside Truist Park. So to have this opportunity to bring back the league’s crown jewel event – for a third time here, and it goes back to 1972 – you have a whole generation of Braves fans who can experience this event.”

18-game NFL regular-season schedule in the works?

The NFL and the NFLPA are in “high level” discussions about adding a 18th regular-season game, NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell recently told the Washington Post.

“I’m not sure,” Falcons lineman and NFLPA rep Chris Lindstrom said. “I don’t think there are any negotiations now. All of the PA stuff, I’ll let them do that. Lloyd is fantastic in everything that he does.”

The NFL went from 16 games to 17 games for the 2021 season.

“Lloyd and (former president) J.C. (Tretter) do a great job negotiating on our behalf,” Lindstrom said. “I’m not aware of anything right now, but I think that’s why the player’s union and the 32 guys have so much trust to represent us. I’ll let him speak on that stuff.”

Howell noted that there economic, health and safety matters to consider.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has stated that he’s in favor of an 18-game schedule.

Falcons need their pillows, snacks and hydration drinks

The Falcons moved in to the dormitories behind the football fields at the team facilities Wednesday.

Some arrived for check-in with an extra suitcase.

“Pillow,” right guard Chris Lindstrom said when asked about his “must-have” dorm item. “Pillow quality because sleeping is so important. That’s the big one.”

Also, he likes the room cold.

“As long as the room temperature is like 68, then I’m good,” Lindstrom said.

“We’re super lucky. You have roommates, but you have your own individual room.”

There’s no dispute over the temperature of the cooling system.

“The (offensive) line keeps it cool,” Lindstrom said.

Falcons safety Jessie Bates III has some items he needs for his room.

“There is a lot of fruit,” Bates said. “Granola bars. ... I don’t know if you guys have seen this (new) cafeteria. I don’t think there is going to be anything that is lacking as far as snacks or anything.”

In addition to fruits and granola, Bates likes to have a cache of hydration drinks.

“I make sure I bring my recovery stuff,” Bates said. “A roller, massage gun, and I might bring a couple of pillows. Just simple stuff … whatever makes people comfortable.”

It’s all about the shoes (and the clothes)

Among the many tasks that Atlantan and Georgia grad Maria Taylor had before she left her Buckhead home for the Paris Olympics to serve as NBC’s late-night host was to pack her wardrobe for 17 consecutive nights of broadcasts, beginning with Friday’s Opening Ceremony. On the day she spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for a column that ran last week, she was in the midst of selecting outfits to pack.

Taylor said she could fit her outfits for the broadcasts into two wardrobe boxes and a couple of boxes, a load she deemed “not too bad” given the length of the assignment.

And if she realized after arrival that she hadn’t brought enough?

Said Taylor, “You’re in Paris, so we can find clothes and shoes.”

Seven Yellow Jackets on East-West Shrine Bowl watch list

Seven Georgia Tech football players recently were named to the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl watch list: defensive linemen Zeek Biggers, Kevin Harris and Sylvain Yondjouen, defensive backs LaMiles Brooks and Warren Burrell, quarterback Haynes King and offensive lineman Jordan Williams.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest-running college football all-star game in the nation and gives top players a chance to showcase their talents to professional football scouts and a national television audience. The 100th East-West Shrine Game will be played Jan. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised nationally on NFL Network.

Twenty-eight Yellow Jackets have previously played in the East-West Shrine Game, the most recent being linebacker Charlie Thomas in 2023. Thomas is now a member of the Cleveland Browns.

-Staff writers D. Orlando Ledbetter, Chad Bishop, Gabriel Burns and Ken Sugiura contributed to this report.