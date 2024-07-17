The 2024 Olympics officially kick off July 26, when the Opening Ceremony is set to take place along the Seine waterway through Paris, marking the first time an Opening Ceremony occur outside of a stadium.

More than 60 athletes competing in the Olympics have ties to the state of Georgia. From two-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards, who is from Atlanta and played for the University of Georgia, to Atlanta Dream player Rhyne Howard to fencer Antonio Chen, who represents Savannah College of Art & Design’s first Olympian, there are plenty of opportunities for Georgians to have extra rooting interest.

Here’s a look at all the Olympic athletes set to compete in Paris with Georgia ties.