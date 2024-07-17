The 2024 Olympics officially kick off July 26, when the Opening Ceremony is set to take place along the Seine waterway through Paris, marking the first time an Opening Ceremony occur outside of a stadium.
More than 60 athletes competing in the Olympics have ties to the state of Georgia. From two-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards, who is from Atlanta and played for the University of Georgia, to Atlanta Dream player Rhyne Howard to fencer Antonio Chen, who represents Savannah College of Art & Design’s first Olympian, there are plenty of opportunities for Georgians to have extra rooting interest.
Here’s a look at all the Olympic athletes set to compete in Paris with Georgia ties.
Men’s Basketball:
- Anthony Edwards (USA)
- An Atlanta native, Edwards was the nation’s top-scoring freshman while playing for the University of Georgia in 2019-20.
- Jose Alvarado (Puerto Rico)
- Played college basketball for Georgia Tech from 2017-21. In his senior season, he helped lead the team to its first ACC title since 1993.
Men’s Diving:
- Carson Tyler (USA) - Men’s 3m and 10m Platform
- From Moultrie
Men’s Fencing:
- Antonio Chen (Taiwan)
- Chen’s qualification represents the first time a student at Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) will compete at the Olympics.
Men’s Golf:
- Sepp Straka (Austria)
- Competed at the University of Georgia from 2011-16
- Has qualified for Paris, however the Austrian golf team has not been officially announced.
Men’s Gymnastics:
- Brody Malone (USA)
- From Summerville
Men’s Shooting:
- Henry Leverett (USA) - 25m Rapid Fire Air Pistol event
- From Bainbridge
- Vincent Hancock (USA) - Skeet Shooting
- From Eatonton
- Will Hinton (USA) - Trap Competition
- From Dacula
Men’s Soccer:
- Caleb Wiley (USA)
- Defender for Atlanta United
- Walker Zimmerman (USA)
- From Lawrenceville, Georgia (current defender for Nashville SC)
Men’s Swimming:
- Berke Saka (Turkey) - 200m Backstroke
- Current Georgia Tech athlete
- Brooks Curry (USA) - 4x200 Relay
- From Dunwoody
- Chase Kalisz (USA) – 400m IM
- Attended UGA from 2012-17 while competing for the swimming and diving team. He became the third male Georgia Bulldogs swimmer or diver to win three individual NCAA titles.
- Javier Acevado (Canada) - 100m Backstroke, 4x100M Freestyle Relay
- Swam at UGA from 2016-2021
- Luca Urlando (USA) - 200m Butterfly
- Current UGA athlete. Redshirted his 2023-24 collegiate season to prepare for the Olympic games
- Nic Fink (USA) - 100m Breaststroke
- Swam at UGA but also trained at Georgia Tech while he was completing his master’s degree
- Steven Insixiengmay (Laos) - 100m Breaststroke
- Current UGA athlete
Men’s Tennis:
- Christopher Eubanks (USA) - Men’s Singles
- Raised in Atlanta and played college tennis for Georgia Tech. A two-time all-American and twice named ACC Player of the Year.
- Jan Zielinksi (Poland) - Men’s Doubles
- Played tennis for UGA and finished his senior season as Georgia’s top-ranked singles and doubles player. Attended from 2015-19
Men’s Track & Field:
- Chris Bailey (USA) - Men’s 400m and 4x400m
- From Atlanta
- Christian Coleman (USA) - Men’s 4x100M Relay
- From Atlanta
- Christopher Morales Williams (Canada) - Men’s 400m
- Competed for UGA from 2022-24
- Daniel Roberts (USA) - Men’s 110m Hurdles
- From Hampton
- Graham Blanks (USA) - Men’s 5000m
- From Athens
- Cejhae Greene (Antigua and Barbuda)
- Competed for UGA from 2016-18
- Jehlani Gordon (Jamaica)
- Current UGA athlete
- Daniel Haugh (USA) - Hammer throw
- From Marietta and competed for Kennesaw State in 2018. Current KSU assistant coach.
- Denzel Comenentia (Netherlands) - Hammer throw
- Competed at the University of Georgia from 2015-19
- Janek Oiglane (Estonia) -Decathlon
- An assistant coach for the UGA track & field team
- Johannes Erm (Estonia) - Decathlon
- Competed for UGA from 2017-23. Erm also competed in the 2021 Olympics.
- Karel Tilga (Estonia) - Decathlon
- Competed for UGA from 2018-21
Men’s Weightlifting:
- Hampton Morris (USA) - Men’s 61kg event
- From Marietta
Women’s Basketball:
- Rhyne Howard (USA)
- Guard for the Atlanta Dream
- Dearica Hamby (USA)
- From Marietta
- Following injury to Sparks’ teammate, Cameron Brink, a vacancy opened on Team USA’s women’s 3x3 basketball team, and Hamby was selected
Women’s Gymnastics:
- Csenge Bácskay (Hungary)
- Transferred to UGA and will compete for the 2025 gymnastics team
Women’s Shooting:
- Katelyn Abeln (USA)
- From Douglasville
Women’s Speed Climbing:
- Emma Hunt (USA)
- From Woodstock and currently competes for Kennesaw State
Women’s Soccer:
- Emily Sonnett (USA)
- From Marietta
- Croix Bethune (USA alternate)
- Played soccer at the University of Georgia in 2023.
- Hal Hershfelt (USA alternate)
- Attended Lassiter High School in Marietta
- Jane Campbell (USA alternate)
- From Kennesaw
Women’s Swimming:
- Ariana Dirkzwager (Laos) - 200m Freestyle
- Currently swims for Georgia Tech, will be coached in Paris by Tech swimming and diving coach Courtney Hart
- Ela Naz Ozdemir (Turkey) - 4x200m Freestyle Relay
- Incoming freshman at Georgia Tech
- Giovana Reis (Brazil) - 4x400m Freestyle Relay
- Incoming freshman at Georgia Tech in swimming for 2024
- Ieva Maluka (Latvia) Women’s 200m IM
- Transferred to UGA this year and will swim her junior year for the Bulldogs
- Imane El Barodi (Morocco) - 100m Breaststroke
- Swam for Georgia Tech
Women’s Tennis:
- Ellen Perez (Australia) - Women’s Doubles
- Played tennis for UGA and was an All-America honoree in both singles and doubles. Attended from 2014-17
- Maria Lourdes Carlé (Argentina) - Women’s Singles
- Played tennis at UGA from 2018-19.
Women’s Track & Field:
- Aaliyah Butler (USA) - Women’s 400m
- Current UGA athlete
- Gabby Thomas (USA) - Women’s 200m
- From Atlanta
- Jasmine Jones (USA) - Women’s 400m Hurdles
- From Atlanta, attended Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Sanaa Frederick (Trinidad and Tobago)
- Incoming freshman at UGA
- Attended Druid Hills High School in Atlanta
- Sole Frederick (Trinidad and Tobago)
- Incoming freshman at UGA
- Attended Druid Hills High School
- Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas)
- Competed for UGA from 2012-13
- Keturah Orji (USA) - Triple jump
- Attended UGA from 2014-18. Became the first freshman to win the national triple jump crown at the NCAA Championships with a school
- Stephanie Ratcliffe (Australia) - Hammer throw
- Current UGA athlete
- Elena Kulichenko (Cyprus) - High jump
- Current UGA athlete
- Tatiana Gusin (Greece) - High jump
- Competed at UGA from 2013-18
- Marie-Therese Obst (Norway) - Javelin
- Competed for UGA from 2017-21.
- Chanice Porter (Jamaica) - Long jump
- Competed for UGA from 2012-16, current UGA assistant coach
- Ana da Silva (Brazil) -Shot put
- Current UGA athlete
Women’s Volleyball:
- Julia Bergmann (Brazil)
- Played volleyball for Georgia Tech from 2019-22.
