Dahlonega Lumpkin County outlasts Watkinsville Oconee County in classic clash

Sports
By Sports Bot
36 minutes ago

Dahlonega Lumpkin County outlasted Watkinsville Oconee County 45-42 on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action. in an extra time thriller on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County darted in front of Watkinsville Oconee County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors jumped a narrow margin over the Indians as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Watkinsville Oconee County enjoyed a 28-21 lead over Dahlonega Lumpkin County to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Indians and the Warriors locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Dahlonega Lumpkin County and Watkinsville Oconee County locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

The Indians held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Last season, Watkinsville Oconee County and Dahlonega Lumpkin County faced off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Dahlonega Lumpkin County High School.

Recently on Nov. 3, Dahlonega Lumpkin County squared off with Oakwood West Hall in a football game.

