Dahlonega Lumpkin County outlasts Watkinsville Oconee County in classic clash

Watkinsville Oconee County enjoyed a 28-21 lead over Dahlonega Lumpkin County to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Indians and the Warriors locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Dahlonega Lumpkin County and Watkinsville Oconee County locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

The Indians held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Last season, Watkinsville Oconee County and Dahlonega Lumpkin County faced off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Dahlonega Lumpkin County High School.

Recently on Nov. 3, Dahlonega Lumpkin County squared off with Oakwood West Hall in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.