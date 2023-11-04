Cumming North Forsyth tops Winder Apalachee

Cumming North Forsyth opened with a 7-0 advantage over Winder Apalachee through the first quarter.

The Raiders’ offense stormed in front for a 28-7 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Cumming North Forsyth steamrolled to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats managed a 6-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Cumming North Forsyth and Winder Apalachee played in a 44-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 20, Cumming North Forsyth squared off with Mt Airy Habersham Central in a football game.

