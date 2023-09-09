Central Daniel takes advantage of early margin to defeat Hartwell Hart County

Central Daniel rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 52-21 win over Hartwell Hart County for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Central Daniel darted in front of Hartwell Hart County 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Bulldogs fought to 28-21.

Central Daniel pulled to a 52-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Central Daniel and Hartwell Hart County faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Central Daniel High School.

