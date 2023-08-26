Buford escapes close call with Charlotte Mallard Creek 10-7

Buford topped Charlotte Mallard Creek 10-7 in a tough tilt in a North Carolina high school football matchup.

Charlotte Mallard Creek showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Buford as the first quarter ended.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Buford and Charlotte Mallard Creek locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Wolves outscored the Mavericks 3-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Buford and Charlotte Mallard Creek faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Buford High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.