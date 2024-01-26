Boys Basketball Roundup – January 25, 2024

The Indians showed some mettle by fighting back to a 32-28 half margin.

Sharpsburg East Coweta took the lead 46-42 to start the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Trojans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 66-62 scoring margin.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Sharpsburg East Coweta faced off against Atlanta Westlake.

Decatur Southwest Dekalb prevails over Atlanta Druid Hills

Decatur Southwest Dekalb rolled past Atlanta Druid Hills for a comfortable 69-22 victory in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 25.

Newnan Heritage slips past Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli

Newnan Heritage topped Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli 52-51 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 25.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Newnan Heritage as the first quarter ended.

The Hawks’ shooting jumped in front for a 23-21 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Newnan Heritage 39-35.

It took a 17-12 rally, but the Hawks were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Newnan Heritage and Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Newnan Heritage School.

Recently on Jan. 19, Newnan Heritage squared off with Columbus Brookstone in a basketball game.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.