Newnan Heritage tacks win on Columbus Brookstone

Newnan Heritage left no doubt on Friday, controlling Columbus Brookstone from start to finish for a 60-39 victory in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 19.
Newnan Heritage opened with an 8-4 advantage over Columbus Brookstone through the first quarter.
The Hawks’ offense jumped in front for a 31-11 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.
Newnan Heritage charged to a 53-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars narrowed the gap 16-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
