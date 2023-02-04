X
Needlepoint: Newnan Heritage sews up Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli in slim triumph

Sports
By Sports Bot
48 minutes ago

Newnan Heritage showed its poise to outlast a game Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli squad for a 51-48 victory in Georgia boys basketball action on February 3.

The start wasn’t the problem for Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli, as it began with a 21-17 edge over Newnan Heritage through the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Newnan Heritage 44-40.

The Hawks rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Vikings 11-4 in the last stanza for the victory.

