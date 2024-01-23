Boys Basketball Roundup – January 22, 2024

In recent action on Jan. 11, Augusta Curtis Baptist faced off against Johnston Francis Hugh Wardlaw.

Canton Sequoyah squeezes past Woodstock River Ridge

Canton Sequoyah finally found a way to top Woodstock River Ridge 61-54 in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 22.

Last season, Woodstock River Ridge and Canton Sequoyah squared off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Canton Sequoyah High School.

Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Christian records thin win against Savannah Bethesda

Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Christian finally found a way to top Savannah Bethesda 53-48 in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Last season, Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Christian and Savannah Bethesda faced off on Dec. 28, 2022 at Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Christian Academy.

Recently on Jan. 16, Savannah Bethesda squared off with Beaufort Academy in a basketball game.

Statesboro Bulloch carves slim margin over Westminster Schools of Augusta

Statesboro Bulloch topped Westminster Schools of Augusta 70-61 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 22.

Statesboro Bulloch darted in front of Westminster Schools of Augusta 25-20 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats trimmed the margin to make it 35-31 at halftime.

Statesboro Bulloch moved to a 54-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Gators got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-14 edge.

