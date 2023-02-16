Woodstock River Ridge barely beats Canton Sequoyah

Woodstock River Ridge fans held their breath in an uneasy 60-58 victory over Canton Sequoyah in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Canton Sequoyah faced off against Woodstock . For results, click here. Woodstock River Ridge took on Rome on Feb. 7 at Rome High School. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Editors' Picks
The Latest