Boys Basketball Roundup – January 12, 2024

In recent action on Jan. 2, Thomson faced off against Augusta Glenn Hills and Augusta Josey took on Augusta Lucy C Laney on Jan. 2 at Augusta Lucy C Laney High School.

Augusta Lucy C Laney earns stressful win over Sandersville Washington County

Augusta Lucy C Laney topped Sandersville Washington County 54-51 in a tough tilt during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last time Augusta Lucy C Laney and Sandersville Washington County played in a 67-57 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Sandersville Washington County faced off against Milledgeville Baldwin and Augusta Lucy C Laney took on Augusta Josey on Jan. 2 at Augusta Lucy C Laney High School.

Cartersville slips past White Cass

Cartersville posted a narrow 45-44 win over White Cass in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 30, White Cass faced off against Atlanta Cristo Rey and Cartersville took on Rockmart on Jan. 6 at Cartersville High School.

Chatsworth Murray County edges past Chatsworth North Murray in tough test

Chatsworth Murray County topped Chatsworth North Murray 51-46 in a tough tilt on Jan. 12 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Dallas North Paulding narrowly defeats Powder Springs Hillgrove

Dallas North Paulding notched a win against Powder Springs Hillgrove 44-32 at Powder Springs Hillgrove High on Jan. 12 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Homer Banks County barely beats Athens

Homer Banks County posted a narrow 68-66 win over Athens in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Recently on Jan. 5, Homer Banks County squared off with Roswell Fellowship Christian in a basketball game.

Jesup Wayne County dominates Savannah Islands

Jesup Wayne County recorded a big victory over Savannah Islands 67-25 on Jan. 12 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Last season, Jesup Wayne County and Savannah Islands faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Savannah Islands High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Savannah Islands faced off against Metter.

Lawrenceville Archer earns stressful win over Covington Newton

Lawrenceville Archer posted a narrow 61-54 win over Covington Newton in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Covington Newton faced off against Snellville South Gwinnett.

Lilburn Providence Christian crushes Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep

Lilburn Providence Christian earned a convincing 68-25 win over Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Recently on Dec. 30, Lilburn Providence Christian squared off with Buford in a basketball game.

Ludowici Long County grinds out close victory over Savannah Beach

Ludowici Long County finally found a way to top Savannah Beach 49-42 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Recently on Jan. 5, Ludowici Long County squared off with Savannah Calvary Day in a basketball game.

Milton barely beats Cumming South Forsyth

Milton posted a narrow 66-60 win over Cumming South Forsyth in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Mt. Airy Habersham Central earns solid win over Winder Apalachee

Mt. Airy Habersham Central collected a solid win over Winder Apalachee in a 50-33 verdict in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Mt Airy Habersham Central faced off against Snellville Shiloh.

Norman Park Colquitt County narrowly defeats Richmond Hill

Norman Park Colquitt County collected a solid win over Richmond Hill in a 65-52 verdict for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Richmond Hill faced off against Valdosta and Norman Park Colquitt County took on Thomasville Thomas County on Dec. 30 at Thomasville Thomas County Central High School.

Suwanee Collins Hill overwhelms Lawrenceville Mountain View

Suwanee Collins Hill earned a convincing 54-34 win over Lawrenceville Mountain View at Lawrenceville Mountain View High on Jan. 12 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Lawrenceville Mountain View faced off against Suwanee Lambert.

Waycross Ware County collects victory over Evans Greenbrier

Waycross Ware County knocked off Evans Greenbrier 48-36 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Evans Greenbrier faced off against Augusta Cross Creek.

