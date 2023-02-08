Augusta Lucy C Laney rains down on Sandersville Washington County

Playing with a winning hand, Augusta Lucy C Laney trumped Sandersville Washington County 67-57 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 27, Sandersville Washington County squared off with Augusta Butler in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
