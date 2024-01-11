Boys Basketball Roundup – January 10, 2024

Recently on Jan. 5, Bloomingdale New Hampstead squared off with Brooklet Southeast Bulloch in a basketball game.

Columbus Hardaway dominates Albany Westover

Columbus Hardaway’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Albany Westover 86-28 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Albany Westover High on Jan. 10.

Danielsville Madison County records thin win against Athens Cedar Shoals

Danielsville Madison County topped Athens Cedar Shoals 74-67 in a tough tilt in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 10.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Athens Cedar Shoals faced off against Gainesville East Forsyth and Danielsville Madison County took on Gainesville East Hall on Jan. 5 at Gainesville East Hall High School.

Hartwell Hart County grinds out close victory over Monroe Area

Hartwell Hart County topped Monroe Area 70-66 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 10.

Last time Monroe Area and Hartwell Hart County played in a 48-47 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

Kingsland Camden County overwhelms Richmond Hill

Kingsland Camden County controlled the action to earn an impressive 81-33 win against Richmond Hill during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 10.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Richmond Hill faced off against Valdosta.

Macon Northeast bests Columbus Kendrick

Macon Northeast dominated Columbus Kendrick 56-25 on Jan. 10 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Norman Park Colquitt County rides to cruise-control win over Cairo

Norman Park Colquitt County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cairo 71-12 Wednesday at Cairo High on Jan. 10 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Norman Park Colquitt County faced off against Thomasville Thomas County.

Toccoa Stephens County carves slim margin over Carnesville Franklin County

Toccoa Stephens County finally found a way to top Carnesville Franklin County 60-56 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 10.

Recently on Jan. 6, Toccoa Stephens County squared off with Tiger Rabun County in a basketball game.

