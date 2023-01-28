X
Dark Mode Toggle

Monroe Area slides past Hartwell Hart County in fretful clash

Sports
By Sports Bot
28 minutes ago

Monroe Area fans held their breath in an uneasy 48-47 victory over Hartwell Hart County in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 17, Hartwell Hart County squared off with Toccoa Stephens County in a basketball game. For more, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Georgia’s Todd Monken reportedly interviewing for NFL job2h ago

Credit: Assoc

Falcons hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator
4h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Falcons aide Kyle Shanahan has another shot to shed stigma of 28-3 collapse
6h ago

Credit: AP

Core of Georgia Tech’s ACC championship team once struggled, too
7h ago

Credit: AP

Core of Georgia Tech’s ACC championship team once struggled, too
7h ago

Credit: Brandon Sudge/For the AJC

Former Georgia Bulldogs Mann, Gaines realizing dream on UGA basketball staff
11h ago
The Latest

Decatur Greenforest takes down Southwest Atlanta Christian
28m ago
Newnan Heritage squeezes past Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian
28m ago
Martinez Augusta Christian engineers impressive victory over Columbia Ben Lippen
28m ago
Featured

Live Updates: Kemp, Dickens release statements in response to video
4h ago
US Updates | Reaction in Memphis, Washington, across the US
25m ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top