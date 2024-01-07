Bloomingdale New Hampstead defeats Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Bloomingdale New Hampstead’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 67-47 at Brooklet Southeast Bulloch High on Jan. 5 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Dec. 28, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch faced off against Statesboro and Bloomingdale New Hampstead took on Greer on Dec. 22 at Greer High School.
