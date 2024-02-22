Boys Basketball Roundup – February 21, 2024

Recently on Feb. 15, Americus Sumter County squared off with Fitzgerald in a basketball game.

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic earns solid win over Kathleen Veterans

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic eventually beat Kathleen Veterans 79-65 in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 21.

In recent action on Feb. 15, Atlanta St Pius X Catholic faced off against North Atlanta.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County darts by Rossville Ridgeland

Dahlonega Lumpkin County recorded a big victory over Rossville Ridgeland 57-37 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 21.

Recently on Feb. 15, Rossville Ridgeland squared off with Dalton Coahulla Creek in a basketball game.

Dawsonville Dawson County squeezes past Adairsville

Dawsonville Dawson County topped Adairsville 56-48 in a tough tilt on Feb. 21 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Feb. 12, Dawsonville Dawson County squared off with Peachtree Corners Wesleyan in a basketball game.

Douglasville Alexander overwhelms Gainesville

Douglasville Alexander dominated Gainesville 70-47 on Feb. 21 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Recently on Feb. 8, Douglasville Alexander squared off with Douglasville South Paulding in a basketball game.

Fayetteville Fayette County denies Columbus Shaw’s challenge

Fayetteville Fayette County notched a win against Columbus Shaw 53-36 in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 21.

In recent action on Feb. 15, Fayetteville Fayette County faced off against Fayetteville Whitewater.

Fort Valley Peach County outlasts Savannah Beach

Fort Valley Peach County knocked off Savannah Beach 61-46 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Feb. 21.

In recent action on Feb. 9, Savannah Beach faced off against Savannah Country Day and Fort Valley Peach County took on Forsyth Mary Persons on Feb. 9 at Forsyth Mary Persons High School.

Marietta Pope rides to cruise-control win over Canton Sequoyah

Marietta Pope rolled past Canton Sequoyah for a comfortable 72-50 victory for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Feb. 21.

Recently on Feb. 13, Marietta Pope squared off with Marietta Sprayberry in a basketball game.

Portal overwhelms Folkston Charlton County

Portal raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 85-44 win over Folkston Charlton County during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Feb. 21.

In recent action on Feb. 9, Portal faced off against Millen Jenkins County.

Riverdale slips past Columbus Hardaway

Riverdale finally found a way to top Columbus Hardaway 46-43 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 21.

In recent action on Feb. 15, Riverdale faced off against LaGrange Troup County.

Statesboro collects victory over Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.

Statesboro handed Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. a tough 56-37 loss at Statesboro High on Feb. 21 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Statesboro opened with a 11-4 advantage over Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 27-6 advantage at half over the Lions.

Statesboro stormed to a 43-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions closed the lead with a 20-13 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Statesboro faced off against Hinesville Bradwell Institute.

