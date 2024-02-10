Portal delivers statement win over Millen Jenkins County

Portal scored early and often to roll over Millen Jenkins County 70-42 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Portal High on Feb. 9.
Portal opened with a 14-10 advantage over Millen Jenkins County through the first quarter.
The Panthers opened a giant 39-16 gap over the Eagles at the half.
Portal charged to a 56-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-11 edge.
In recent action on Feb. 3, Portal faced off against Pembroke Bryan County.
