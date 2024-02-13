Dawsonville Dawson County tops Peachtree Corners Wesleyan

Dawsonville Dawson County knocked off Peachtree Corners Wesleyan 42-31 in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 12.
Last season, Peachtree Corners Wesleyan and Dawsonville Dawson County squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Dawsonville Dawson County High School.
In recent action on Feb. 6, Dawsonville Dawson County faced off against Cleveland White County.
