Boys Basketball Roundup – December 18, 2023

It was a tough night for Stockbridge which was overmatched by Dallas North Paulding in this 66-36 verdict.

Dawsonville Dawson County grinds out close victory over Flowery Branch

Dawsonville Dawson County finally found a way to top Flowery Branch 62-58 in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 18.

Recently on Dec. 12, Dawsonville Dawson County squared off with Jasper Pickens County in a basketball game.

Johns Creek Northview narrowly defeats Peachtree City Mcintosh

Johns Creek Northview grabbed a 46-34 victory at the expense of Peachtree City Mcintosh in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Marietta Kell earns solid win over Jersey City Hudson Catholic

Marietta Kell pushed past Jersey City Hudson Catholic for an 83-70 win for a New Jersey boys basketball victory at Jersey City Hudson Catholic High on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Marietta Kell faced off against Roswell Centennial.

North Augusta Fox Creek darts by Augusta Aquinas

North Augusta Fox Creek raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 74-33 win over Augusta Aquinas in South Carolina boys basketball on Dec. 18.

The last time North Augusta Fox Creek and Augusta Aquinas played in a 70-60 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, North Augusta Fox Creek faced off against Martinez Augusta Christian.

Pearson Atkinson County overwhelms Hazlehurst Jeff Davis

It was a tough night for Hazlehurst Jeff Davis which was overmatched by Pearson Atkinson County in this 63-34 verdict.

Rome slips past Rome Model

Rome posted a narrow 49-43 win over Rome Model on Dec. 18 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Trion tops Ringgold

Trion grabbed a 47-33 victory at the expense of Ringgold in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Trion faced off against Roswell Fellowship Christian.

