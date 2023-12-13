Boys Basketball Roundup – December 12, 2023

In recent action on Dec. 5, Alpharetta faced off against Roswell.

Atlanta Mays grinds out close victory over Atlanta Douglass

Atlanta Mays finally found a way to top Atlanta Douglass 66-58 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Atlanta Douglass High on Dec. 12.

Augusta ARC overwhelms South Aiken

Augusta ARC dismissed South Aiken by a 74-52 count in South Carolina boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

Last season, South Aiken and Augusta ARC squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at South Aiken High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Augusta ARC faced off against Aiken Silver Bluff.

Dallas Paulding County edges past Dallas East Paulding in tough test

Dallas Paulding County posted a narrow 36-29 win over Dallas East Paulding on Dec. 12 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Douglasville Douglas County overcomes Newnan

Douglasville Douglas County handed Newnan a tough 68-50 loss in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Eatonton Putnam County barely beats Augusta Lucy C Laney

Eatonton Putnam County posted a narrow 68-62 win over Augusta Lucy C Laney on Dec. 12 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Hamilton Harris County bests LaGrange Troup County

Hamilton Harris County controlled the action to earn an impressive 75-22 win against LaGrange Troup County on Dec. 12 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 2, LaGrange Troup County squared off with Valley in a basketball game.

Homer Banks County delivers statement win over Bogart Prince Avenue Christian

Homer Banks County earned a convincing 60-36 win over Bogart Prince Avenue Christian for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Bogart Prince Avenue Christian High on Dec. 12.

Recently on Dec. 5, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian squared off with Westminster West-Oak in a basketball game.

Dawsonville Dawson County comes up short in matchup with Jasper Pickens County

Jasper Pickens County notched a win against Dawsonville Dawson County 74-59 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Dawsonville Dawson County and Jasper Pickens County faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Jasper Pickens County High School.

Marietta Pope dominates Atlanta North Springs

Marietta Pope dominated Atlanta North Springs 58-14 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Milledgeville Baldwin collects victory over Swainsboro

Milledgeville Baldwin grabbed a 55-45 victory at the expense of Swainsboro in Georgia boys basketball on Dec. 12.

Nashville Berrien posts win at Ocilla Irwin County’s expense

Nashville Berrien eventually beat Ocilla Irwin County 56-37 on Dec. 12 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Nashville Berrien faced off against Alma Bacon County.

North Augusta slips past Augusta Cross Creek

North Augusta finally found a way to top Augusta Cross Creek 50-49 in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Recently on Dec. 5, Augusta Cross Creek squared off with Waynesboro Burke County in a basketball game.

Seneca takes down Carnesville Franklin County

Seneca recorded a big victory over Carnesville Franklin County 70-47 on Dec. 12 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Last season, Seneca and Carnesville Franklin County squared off on Dec. 14, 2022 at Seneca High School.

Statesboro collects victory over Dublin East Laurens

Statesboro collected a solid win over Dublin East Laurens in a 60-44 verdict in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Statesboro faced off against Portal.

Valdosta Lowndes tops Brunswick

Valdosta Lowndes knocked off Brunswick 50-36 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Brunswick faced off against Hilton Head Island.

Vidalia overcomes Lyons Toombs County in seat-squirming affair

Vidalia posted a narrow 53-51 win over Lyons Toombs County during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

Warner Robins grinds out close victory over Hampton Dutchtown

Warner Robins posted a narrow 46-38 win over Hampton Dutchtown at Hampton Dutchtown High on Dec. 12 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Woodstock River Ridge prevails over Acworth Allatoona

Woodstock River Ridge handled Acworth Allatoona 94-5 in an impressive showing for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

Recently on Dec. 2, Woodstock River Ridge squared off with Snellville Brookwood in a basketball game.

